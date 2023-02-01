7Pixels (7PXS) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for about $3.60 or 0.00015668 BTC on popular exchanges. 7Pixels has a market cap of $58.34 million and $30,518.33 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 7Pixels has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 7Pixels alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 89.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00397273 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,415.65 or 0.27885647 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.40 or 0.00588517 BTC.

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.67391673 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $29,840.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 7Pixels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 7Pixels and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.