7,132 Shares in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Acquired by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,132 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in WESCO International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 169,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,135,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in WESCO International by 710.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 69,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WESCO International stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.60. 26,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,468. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.21. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $149.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Equities analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.