4,960 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Acquired by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $4,259,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,499,925.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.11. 44,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,117. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $957.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

