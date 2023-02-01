3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in 3M by 184.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in 3M by 494.3% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 186.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 13.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $169.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.17 and its 200-day moving average is $125.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.