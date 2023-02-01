2,748 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Purchased by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,748 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Workday to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.47.

Shares of WDAY traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.57. The stock had a trading volume of 316,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,553. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.31 and a beta of 1.27. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $252.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.93 and a 200 day moving average of $159.29.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

