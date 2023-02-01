1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) & Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Critical Comparison

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) and 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and 1st Capital Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and 1st Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 30.38% 23.45% 2.02% 1st Capital Bancorp 24.98% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and 1st Capital Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $358.80 million 2.46 $109.00 million $856.03 8.38 1st Capital Bancorp $32.24 million 1.92 $7.63 million $1.63 6.90

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bancorp. 1st Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach beats 1st Capital Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

(Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans. The company also provides personal, home, small business administration, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, and commercial business loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit, debit, and gift cards. In addition, it offers account management, receivables and payables, and risk management services; and merchant, electronic lockbox, mobile and remote deposit capture, digital wallet, direct deposit, escrow, faith-based and healthcare banking, and other services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 branches in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was incorporated in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

(Get Rating)

1st Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It primarily target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The firm provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. small business administration and the U.S. department of agriculture. The company is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.