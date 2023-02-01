1peco Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,532.74 (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, 1peco has traded up 18% against the dollar. 1peco has a market cap of $47.49 million and approximately $1,532.74 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1peco token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001368 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1peco Profile

1peco’s launch date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

