17,342 Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Acquired by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUJ. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 545,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 185,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 233,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 47.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 60,508 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 27.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 25,345 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MUJ opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $14.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

