17,000 Shares in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Purchased by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,917,000 after buying an additional 167,390 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,023,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,786,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,251,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Arvinas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,532,000 after buying an additional 160,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 14.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,941,000 after buying an additional 280,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARVN traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.50. 67,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,794. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $81.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. Research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARVN. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arvinas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

