15,312 Shares in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,312 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,735,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $107.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.03. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Meritage Homes

MTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

