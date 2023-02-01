1,026 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Bought by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 47,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $572,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.9 %

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $249.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.82. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $290.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.13.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

