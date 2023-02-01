10,164 Shares in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) Acquired by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 21,131 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 83.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 9,089 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $94,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 75,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of NUHY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.90. 578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,218. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64.

