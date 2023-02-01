1,015 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.01. 224,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,830. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.