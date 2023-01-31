Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZUO. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zuora in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $969.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60.

Insider Activity at Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 32.65% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. The firm had revenue of $101.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $155,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,643.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 27,903 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $172,998.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $155,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,643.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,471 shares of company stock worth $884,089 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,895,000 after acquiring an additional 546,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zuora by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,705,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,623,000 after acquiring an additional 653,017 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Zuora by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,118,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after acquiring an additional 233,022 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Zuora by 17.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,174,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,428,000 after acquiring an additional 465,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Zuora by 25.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,867,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after acquiring an additional 574,889 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zuora

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.