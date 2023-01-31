Zelman & Associates Downgrades Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) to Hold

Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SHW has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.47.

NYSE:SHW opened at $230.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.84 and its 200 day moving average is $234.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $295.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

