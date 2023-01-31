YUSD Stablecoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $218.12 Million (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $218.12 million and $474,540.06 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00115244 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $534,652.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

