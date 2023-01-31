yearn.finance (YFI) Price Tops $7,239.07

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for $7,239.07 or 0.31303287 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $265.22 million and $22.43 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002902 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00397958 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,474.68 or 0.27933700 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00585709 BTC.
About yearn.finance
yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.