XRP Trading Down 7.2% This Week (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. XRP has a total market cap of $19.94 billion and approximately $1.20 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001719 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, XRP has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002812 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.00400446 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,405.59 or 0.28103172 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00594434 BTC.
XRP Profile
XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,140,193 coins and its circulating supply is 50,803,611,248 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
