Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Woodward updated its FY23 guidance to $3.15-$3.60 EPS.

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ WWD opened at $109.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Woodward has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $129.12.

Get Woodward alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Woodward Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Woodward by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,519,000 after acquiring an additional 225,198 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at $19,986,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,722,000 after acquiring an additional 121,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.