Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60-$2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

Shares of WWD stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.33. 350,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,763. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average is $95.29. Woodward has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $129.12.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $640.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.12 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WWD. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Woodward from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Woodward by 46.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Woodward by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

