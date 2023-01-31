Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $100.23 Million

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, Wirtual has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for about $0.0710 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and $36,385.76 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wirtual

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

