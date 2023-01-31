Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.8% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 180.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after buying an additional 2,736,149 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 43.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 1,879,086 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,883,000 after buying an additional 1,270,504 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.06.

American Tower Stock Up 1.2 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

AMT traded up $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.65. The company had a trading volume of 351,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,063. The company has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.85 and a 200-day moving average of $229.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,848 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,721 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

