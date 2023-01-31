Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. Whirlpool updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.00-$18.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $16.00-18.00 EPS.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,282. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Whirlpool has a one year low of $124.43 and a one year high of $211.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Whirlpool Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Further Reading

