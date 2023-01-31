Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) PT Raised to $39.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Stories

