WEX (NYSE:WEX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $185.09

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $185.09 and last traded at $184.97, with a volume of 294874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WEX. Mizuho reduced their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WEX from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.08.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.05.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James R. Groch bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.25 per share, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,331.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 99.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.