WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 3,810,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WestRock Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 59,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRK stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. WestRock has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

