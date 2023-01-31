WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 3,810,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WestRock Price Performance
Shares of WRK stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. WestRock has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14.
WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.
WestRock Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.
WestRock Company Profile
WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.
Featured Stories
