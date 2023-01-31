Wells Fargo & Company Raises Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $60.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

NYSE:SMG opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.38. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $155.99.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.02). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,472,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,455,264.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,189 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 453.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

