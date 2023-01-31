Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.26. Webster Financial has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $63.23.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $4,451,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,237,000 after acquiring an additional 383,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

