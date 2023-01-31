Wealthsimple Inc. Purchases 20,527 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealthsimple Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 265.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.0% of Wealthsimple Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wealthsimple Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 732,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,940,579. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $50.53.

