Warner Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Warner Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,583,062 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,286,000 after purchasing an additional 332,609 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,391,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,039,000 after purchasing an additional 62,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,135,000 after purchasing an additional 185,418 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.90. The company had a trading volume of 39,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,143. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $266.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

