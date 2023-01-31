Warner Financial Inc. Invests $206,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Warner Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,682,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 42.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 69.1% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter.

VSS stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.93. 23,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,347. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.28. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $129.67.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

