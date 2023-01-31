Warburg Research Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €40.00 Price Target

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) received a €40.00 ($43.48) price target from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DUE. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of ETR DUE traded down €0.60 ($0.65) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €34.32 ($37.30). The company had a trading volume of 94,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €19.74 ($21.46) and a 12 month high of €42.60 ($46.30). The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

