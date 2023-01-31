Wanchain (WAN) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $41.31 million and $1.95 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000920 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00086038 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00058125 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010084 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025406 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000281 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,119,306 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.