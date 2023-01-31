Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,992 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Walmart by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 50,880 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.91.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.28. 1,288,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230,240. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $383.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

