Walken Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.51 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Walken token can currently be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Walken has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Walken has a market capitalization of $12.89 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Walken

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. The official website for Walken is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

