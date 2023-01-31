W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $592.43.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $575.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $612.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $573.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.47 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

