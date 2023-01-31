Vista Capital Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,212 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $196.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.