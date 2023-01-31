Vista Capital Partners Inc. Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $76.09 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.07.

