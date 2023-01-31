Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $58.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 9.9% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $58,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,553,000 after purchasing an additional 301,381 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,583,000 after purchasing an additional 218,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,799,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,876,000 after purchasing an additional 180,988 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
VUG opened at $232.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.78.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
