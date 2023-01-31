Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on V. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE V opened at $229.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $250.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.91 and its 200-day moving average is $205.12.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.