Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $229.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,500. The company has a market capitalization of $431.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $250.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.12.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

