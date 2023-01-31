Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) PT Lowered to $43.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.17.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $374.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $490,512.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,399,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,304,729.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $490,512.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,399,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,304,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,316,352 shares of company stock worth $35,377,784 in the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 105,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.