Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

VSCO opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.13. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $65.20.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 178.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

VSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.27.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $5,067,325.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,118,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,114,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,768,000 after acquiring an additional 837,450 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,092,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,116,000 after purchasing an additional 609,003 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,616,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after purchasing an additional 237,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 369,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after buying an additional 229,637 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

