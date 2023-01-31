Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Short Interest Update

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,200 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 368,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Viad Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VVI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.99. 81,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Viad has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $599.22 million, a P/E ratio of -39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $382.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.80 million. Viad had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viad will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Viad

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VVI shares. StockNews.com lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Viad by 76.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Viad by 211.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Viad by 347.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viad during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Viad by 191.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.