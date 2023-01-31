Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Short Interest Up 19.0% in January

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,100 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 450,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE EVTL traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $2.06. 1,290,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,337. Vertical Aerospace has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertical Aerospace will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vertical Aerospace

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter worth $154,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the third quarter worth $246,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $1,251,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

EVTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

