Vertcoin (VTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $40,502.47

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.01 million and $40,502.47 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,852.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.08 or 0.00407302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.04 or 0.00770321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00093476 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.41 or 0.00575033 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00185399 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,006,410 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

