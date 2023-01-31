Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Trimmed by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,422 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 64,912 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 51,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,502,062 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $588,613,000 after buying an additional 118,875 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 477,192 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,052,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

