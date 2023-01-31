Verge (XVG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.74 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Verge has a total market capitalization of $50.89 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,999.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.43 or 0.00406238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00015236 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.78 or 0.00764272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00094069 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00580774 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00184572 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,537,363 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

