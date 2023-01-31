Verge Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $50.31 million and $2.02 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,156.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.15 or 0.00410921 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.13 or 0.00764918 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00093955 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00582800 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00184222 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,529,850 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

