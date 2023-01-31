Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VTYX. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.67.

VTYX stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $43.81.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $114,429.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,888,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,120,284.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $114,429.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,888,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,120,284.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,206,646 shares of company stock valued at $36,781,043 in the last 90 days. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birchview Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,072,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $570,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $980,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

